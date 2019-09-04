Bernie Sanders: Poor Whites ‘Were Given ‘N—-rs’ To Hate And Look Down On’

Democratic presidential candidate and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders used the n-word in both his 1997 book “Outsider in the House,” as well as its updated 2015 version, “Outsider in the White House.”

Sanders used the word while accusing Republicans of playing “scapegoat” politics in 1996 by supporting policies like welfare reform, which Sanders described as a “slight variation on very old themes.”

“For a hundred years, the white workers of the South were the most exploited white workers in America. They were paid the lowest wages, they endured the worst working conditions, their housing was abysmal, their kids went to the most backward schools, and very few could send their children to college. But what did they have? They were given ‘niggers’ to hate and look down on, ‘niggers’ who couldn’t vote, drink at their water fountains, use the same bathrooms, or sit up front in the buses or movie theaters,” Sanders wrote in the book, a copy of which was reviewed by the Daily Caller News Foundation.



Sanders said welfare reform was an example of racial scapegoating, and listed a series of racial stereotypes he said motivated supporters of welfare reform.

“The crown jewel of the Republican agenda is their so-called welfare reform proposal. The bill, which combines an assault on the poor, women and children, minorities, and immigrants, is the grand slam of scapegoating legislation, and appeals to the frustrations and ignorance of the American people along a wide spectrum of prejudices. Tired of high taxes and spending huge sums of money on people too lazy to work? Tired of paying black teenagers to stay home all day and have babies while you work your butt off? Tired of providing an incentive for Mexicans to skip over the border in the middle of the night? Welfare reform is for you!” Sanders wrote.

