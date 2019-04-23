Bernie Sanders Says Boston Marathon Bomber Has Right to Vote

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, told a CNN town hall on Monday night that “every person has a right to vote,” even people who have been convicted and imprisoned for committing acts of murder and terrorism, even the Boston Marathon bomber.

He said his response to the question would probably end up as a 30-second political ad paid for by his opposition. But he refused to back down.

“Look–this is what I believe,” Sanders said. “Do you believe in democracy? Do you believe that every single American 18 years of age or older who is an American citizen has the right to vote?

“Once you start chipping away at that–believe me, that’s what our Republican governors all over this country are doing–they’re coming up with all kinds of excuses why people of color, young people, poor people can’t vote, and I will do everything I can to resist it.

Read more



Alex Jones opens the phone lines to currently practicing and former members of the Muslim faith and challenges listeners to change his mind about Islam. Nothing is censored, and there are no talking points, just a good old fashioned debate between different minds.