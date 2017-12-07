Video: Bernie Sanders Says Trump Should 'Think about resigning'

Failed Democrat presidential candidate Bernie Sanders urged President Trump to consider resigning following Senator Al Franken’s announcement that he would soon step down.

"We have a POTUS who acknowledged on a tape widely seen all over the country that he's assaulted women, so I would hope maybe the president of the United States might pay attention of what's going on and also think about resigning." — @SenSanders pic.twitter.com/fy4ucYUEkv — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) December 7, 2017

Speaking to CBS This Morning, the socialist politician took a swipe at the president over the highly publicized Hollywood Access tape released by the Washington Post last October during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“We have a president of the United States who acknowledged on a tape widely seen all over the country that he’s assaulted women, so I would hope maybe the president of the United States might pay attention of what’s going on and also think about resigning,” Sanders stated.

On Thursday, Franken announced he would resign in the coming weeks after multiple women came forward accusing him of sexual misconduct.