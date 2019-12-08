Bernie Sanders Staffer Departs Over Anti-Semitic, Homophobic Tweets -- Report

A staffer for 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders reportedly departed last week over anti-Semitic and homophobic tweets.

Darius Khalil Gordon, who joined the Vermont senator’s campaign in November, announced Wednesday his new position as deputy director of constituency organizing for the campaign, the Washington Free Beacon reported. A Sanders campaign spokesman told CNN the campaign no longer employed Gordon following the Thursday Free Beacon report that examined a variety of Gordon’s tweets.

“He is no longer with the campaign and we wish him the best,” the spokesman, Mike Casca, told CNN Friday.

Most of the tweets that brought Gordon under fire are from 2011 and 2010 and include slurs against Jewish people, gay people and women.

“I got a black mans body, white mans power, jew man money, and an asian man life span..lol,” Gordon allegedly tweeted in July 2011, according to a screenshot from the Free Beacon. Another screenshot shows a September 2010 tweet in which Gordon allegedly said, “Working hard so one day I can make that Jew money.”

Other screenshots show Gordon sexualizing women in offensive terms.

“Sanders’ campaign already has an image problem in the Jewish community, after he proposed withholding military aid to Israel and appointed Linda Sarsour as a campaign surrogate,” Matt Brooks, president of the Republican Jewish Coalition, said Friday. “This latest incident just confirms that Sanders’ problems run deep.”

“It is outrageous that Bernie Sanders would hire him, given Gordon’s history of posting blatantly anti-Semitic comments on social media,” Brooks added. “The Sanders campaign should fire him immediately.”

The Sanders campaign did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

