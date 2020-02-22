Bernie Sanders To Win Nevada Caucus As Democrat Establishment Melts Down

Sen. Bernie Sanders is set to win the Nevada caucus by a landslide, according to Fox News projections.

The 2020 socialist candidate is believed to be the clear winner of the third primary state with 54.3% of the vote as of 6:30 PM CST, but it’s unclear who exactly will win second and third place, though recent numbers show Joe Biden in second at 17.2% and Sen. Elizabeth Warren in third at 9.2%, with 4% of the vote officially counted, according to the Associated Press.

Notably, the Democrat establishment went ballistic Saturday over the reality that their party has been taken over by the far-left, who risk alienating the rest of America in the general election over their radical socialist policy proposals.

For example, MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews suggested the Democrat establishment may prefer Trump over Sanders in 2020, and even compared his victory to the Nazi invasion of the Maginot Line in France during World War II.

Mask off: Chris Matthews suggests Democratic establishment better off with four more years of Trump than Sanders movement reshaping party. pic.twitter.com/XkHt9XOw8i — Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) February 22, 2020

Frightened Baby Chris Matthews equates a sanders victory to the fall of France to Nazi Germany. Absolutely Horrific pic.twitter.com/sLnATZpwo2 — Keith J Carberry (@KeithJCarberry) February 22, 2020

Democrat political analyst James Carville lamented that Sanders was now the “clear frontrunner,” and blasted his party for failing to properly vet Sanders’ socialist record.

MSNBC contributor Al Sharpton agreed with Carville’s assessment, warning that a Sanders nomination would mean losing Congress to the Republicans.

the messaging coming from MSNBC is that Sanders would by definition lose congress to the republicans. Now sure how that math works pic.twitter.com/eZmr0ggCia — Keith J Carberry (@KeithJCarberry) February 22, 2020

President Trump congratulated Sanders on Saturday, and reminded him not to let the corrupt Democrats steal his nomination again.

“Looks like Crazy Bernie is doing well in the Great State of Nevada,” Trump tweeted. “Biden & the rest look weak, & no way Mini Mike can restart his campaign after the worst debate performance in the history of Presidential Debates. Congratulations Bernie, & don’t let them take it away from you!”

Looks like Crazy Bernie is doing well in the Great State of Nevada. Biden & the rest look weak, & no way Mini Mike can restart his campaign after the worst debate performance in the history of Presidential Debates. Congratulations Bernie, & don’t let them take it away from you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2020

Sanders essentially declared war on the establishment Democrats on Friday, telling his supporters in a tweet that they “can’t stop us.”

I've got news for the Republican establishment. I've got news for the Democratic establishment. They can't stop us. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 22, 2020

A Mike Bloomberg HQ in Knoxville was vandalized yet Bernie refuses to condemn that behavior further proving the hypocrisy of the radical left.

