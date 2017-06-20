Bernie Sanders urges supporters to ‘act in unprecedented way’ to stop Republicans

Apparently not learning any lessons from a near-fatal attack by one of his supporters on Republican congressmen and staffers, Bernie Sanders is urging Democrats to fight the GOP by any means necessary.

During a Facebook live Q & A with fellow progressive crank Elizabeth Warren on Monday, Sanders told a supporter named “Mary” that liberals need to take “unprecedented” action to stop Republicans.

Responding to a question about the Republican health care bill, Sander said, “Our job from coast to coast is to bring millions of people together.

“When I talk about a political revolution, this is what I’m talking about, is for people all over this country to put pressure on every level of government to say that in America, we are the wealthiest country in the history of the world, we are not gonna do horrendous things to millions and millions of working people,” he said.

“We gotta stand up and fight back,” Sander said. “We have gotta be involved in the political process in a way that we have never been before because what is happening now in Washington is unprecedented.”

Pointing at the camera, Sanders said, “You have got to, Mary, act in an unprecedented way. Think big. Get involved in every way that you can.”

He again addressed the woman by name.

“Mary, stand up and fight back in every way that you can,” Sanders said.

Last week, a reported Sanders supporter opened fire on Republicans practicing for a charity baseball game.

Via Fox News:

A gunman believed to be a supporter of former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders sprayed a hail of bullets at a GOP baseball practice Wednesday morning, critically wounding House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and injuring four others before U.S. Capitol Police took down the rifle-wielding assailant. …

Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., told Fox News he left just before the shooting. As he walked to his car, a man asked DeSantis if it was Republicans or Democrats practicing. About 3 minutes later, at around 7:09 a.m., the shooting began, DeSantis said. He later told Fox Business he believed the man who approached him was the shooter.