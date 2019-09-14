Bernie Sanders: Wall Street Will Pay for Canceling of Student Debt

Image Credits: JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images.

HOUSTON, TEXAS — Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said Thursday after the Democrat debate that he would pay for free college by taxing Wall Street.

Asked by Breitbart News about his plan to wipe out student loan debts and what he would say to students who paid for college or decided not to go, Sanders did not address the specific question but said Wall Street would pay for free tuition at public colleges and universities.

“Well what I’d say is that we’re paying for this program which would make all public colleges and universities and HBCUs tuition-free and cancel all student debt. We do this by a tax on Wall Street speculation,” he said.

“And I think 11 years ago we bailed out the crooks on Wall Street, it’s appropriate for Wall Street now to help all the working families in this country,” he said.

