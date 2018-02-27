Bernie Sanders's son launches congressional bid in New Hampshire

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’s (I) son, Levi, announced Monday he is running for the open House seat in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District.

“For over 17 years, I have represented the working class who have been beaten up by the system. It is time to demand that we have a system which represents the 99 percent and not the 1 percent who have never had it so good,” Levi Sanders said in a statement on his campaign website.

Sanders, a legal services analyst, is proposing policies similar to those championed by his father, including a “Medicare for all health system,” tuition-free college, a higher minimum wage and more.

His candidacy was first reported by WMUR in Vermont.

Read more