Bernie Speaks After Blocked Artery, Uses It To Tout Medicare For All

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders tweeted shortly after undergoing surgery for a blocked artery, using the medical procedure to tout his “Medicare for All” plan.

The 78-year-old Vermont senator had surgery after experiencing chest discomfort during a campaign event Tuesday, Jeff Weaver, a senior adviser to Sanders, said in a statement Wednesday. It was discovered that Sanders had “a blockage in one artery” and had two stents inserted.

Breaking: @BernieSanders was found to have a blockage in an artery and had two stents inserted yesterday. Statement from Jeff Weaver > pic.twitter.com/CuWiOSJ4k0 — Gabriel Debenedetti (@gdebenedetti) October 2, 2019

Sanders tweeted after his surgery, thanking people for “the well wishes.” He used the surgery to promote Medicare for All, a plan that would raise taxes on the middle class in an aim to provide free health care.

“None of us know when a medical emergency might affect us. And no one should fear going bankrupt if it occurs. Medicare for All!” he tweeted.

Thanks for all the well wishes. I'm feeling good. I'm fortunate to have good health care and great doctors and nurses helping me to recover. None of us know when a medical emergency might affect us. And no one should fear going bankrupt if it occurs. Medicare for All! — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 2, 2019

Weaver said that Sanders is “conversing and in good spirits” following the surgery. He will be taking time off the campaign trail to recuperate.

“He will be resting up over the next few days,” Weaver said. “We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates.”

The surgery follows a fall in March where Sanders received seven stitches after cutting his head on a shower door. Sanders has been among the top three presidential candidates in most Democratic polls.



