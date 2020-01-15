Bernie Staffers Lock Their Social Media Accounts Following Devastating Project Veritas Bombshells

Numerous Iowa Bernie Sanders staffers are locking their Twitter accounts in response to the disturbing videos released by Project Veritas showing a Bernie field organizer calling for conservatives to be re-educated in Soviet-style gulags and calling for violent revolution.

“Iowa Bernie Sanders State Directors ALL LOCKING THEIR ACCOUNTS,” Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe tweeted Wednesday.

The names include Iowa Political Director Oliver Hidalgo-Wollheben, Rural Political Coordinator Chris Neubert, Iowa Political Coordinator Victoria Moon, Iowa Political Coordinator Abshir Omar, Iowa Regional Field Director Derek Menges, Regional Field Director Spencer Reed, Regional Field Director Vicente Cortez, Regional Field Director Jessica L. Burbank, and Communications Director Roger Ouellette.

The move comes after Project Veritas released two bombshell undercover videos showing Field Organizer Kyle Jurek warning of violent revolution, interning conservatives en masse in Soviet-style gulag prison camps, bragging about using Democrat campaigns to covertly usher in communist policies, and praising Joseph Stalin for eliminating political dissidents.

Part 1: BERNIE SANDERS ORGANIZER WARNS CONSERVATIVES WILL GO TO SOVIET-STYLE GULAGS FOR RE-EDUCATION

Part 2: BERNIE STAFFER PROCLAIMS HE’S ‘ANARCHO-COMMUNIST,’ PRAISES SOVIET UNION GULAGS

So far, Democrat presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has not disavowed Jurek’s remarks, or even acknowledged them.

Similarly, DNC Chair Tom Perez fled from Owen Shroyer when asked about Project Veritas’ bombshell videos.

However, several Bernie supporters condemned Jurek’s call for violence when interview by Shroyer before Tuesday’s Democrat debate.

