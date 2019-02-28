Best Alex Jones / Joe Rogan Memes

On Wednesday morning Alex Jones boarded a plane destined for California.

Hours later, during an appearance on the popular Joe Rogan podcast, he trended at number one on social media sites across the web, devastating the corporate establishment that had broken their own rules in efforts to silence him.

The meeting overshadowed several major developing stories, dominating the news cycle and making it the center of attention for millions worldwide.

As one Twitter user put it, Alex Jones “upstaged” nuclear war:

Alex Jones on Rogan upstaged Michael Cohen in Congress Cohen testimony upstaged Trump-Kim nuclear summit Trump-Kim upstaged India-Pakistan conflict, first time a nuclear power directly attacked another nuclear power. Alex Jones may have just upstaged global thermonuclear war. — John Durant (@johndurant) February 27, 2019

As expected, the epic 4.5 hour conversation spun off a series of epic memes:

This sums up alex jones on jre pic.twitter.com/9T7mGvdu9E — mahomes (@nahHolm) February 28, 2019

Alex Jones Destroys Libtard With Facts And Logic pic.twitter.com/8f4dYaYyhD — ben shakira (@getownedlibs) February 27, 2019

It's official: Alex Jones is Walter Sobchak. pic.twitter.com/DCp76LN6TV — BubbleBobble (@TexasBattleLand) February 28, 2019

Study: Gay Frog Population Has Grown By 492% Since Alex Jones Social Media Banhttps://t.co/34KvkkMiob pic.twitter.com/Bx8ObO9wz7 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 28, 2019

Joe Rogan: No one really supports late-term abortion though right? Alex Jones: pic.twitter.com/otCCQAyWjz — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 28, 2019

Me after 1 hour of the Joe Rogan/Alex Jones Podcast pic.twitter.com/iAfJD1d5H5 — Rat Bastard (@Adrionic3000) February 28, 2019

When you're listening to Alex Jones talking about Nazis making contact with aliens and he's low-key starting to make some sense. pic.twitter.com/sJW1k0dqKr — Nate (@GorknMork) February 28, 2019

some blue check mark: joe rogan is a gateway to the alt right hes hosting alex jones

me, listening to alex jones rave about ufo bases in san francisco or something and imply hes a prophet while eating popcorn as the sheer intelligence pries open my fourth eye: pic.twitter.com/W1yXfFflY0 — Charles de Gaulle's Mustache (@karoda42) February 27, 2019

When you thought #AlexJones couldn't get to the next level….he gets to the next level. pic.twitter.com/JC6vbJ2ec7 — Alex (@alexgavieres) February 28, 2019

This is probably one of the best psychedelic live streams to date!!!#AlexJones @joerogan pic.twitter.com/m1UlbmKYor — Joshua (@TimelostWarrior) February 28, 2019

When Alex Jones is dropping red pills faster than you know how to handle pic.twitter.com/ty4GoM6LeN — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 27, 2019

Watching Joe Rogan and Alex Jones for two hours and Eddie Bravo walks in pic.twitter.com/6eBuci37ND — Patrick (@Patrick_of_Bama) February 28, 2019

Alex Jones just invented a new word pic.twitter.com/WzWu6HlxN0 — SmackTalkFighting (@SmackTalkmma) February 28, 2019

Alex Jones getting emotional about his kids starving to death in a past life pic.twitter.com/ojxi8htXgB — Mark Readings (@MarkReadings) February 28, 2019

Say what you want about Alex Jones but this is legitimately the best explanation as to why NOBODY made that photo of @RalphNortham public until it was politically expedient to do so pic.twitter.com/3uVZMDrsAH — Tucker 😏 🏳️‍🌈⃠ (@Tucker_2024) February 27, 2019

It viscerally bothers me when people go after Alex Jones- it is a symbolic attack on the american spirit. — R.Сам 🦋💀 (@Logo_Daedalus) February 28, 2019

alex jones: they want to punp us with drugs and make us brainless meat robots timmy: you’re insane we should forcibly medicate you https://t.co/lcyEB9KU05 — Ṩ℮ℵ℮Ⓒ∆👹廊下 (@SenecaReads) February 28, 2019

If you think Alex Jones is crazy just remember a decade ago he told us transsexual demons would be propagandizing our children and you all laughed at him then too pic.twitter.com/3mkvdZD5OB — aesthetic extremist (@WASPmafia) February 28, 2019

honestly at this point everyone in america is basically either one of these two people. these are the only options https://t.co/6KRfvI2FLe — owen cyclops 👺🧠 (@WesternIdentity) February 28, 2019

If you listen to the new Alex Jones JRE, please do yourself a favor, and watch the YouTube video. pic.twitter.com/8lKGrAQ7Uo — Mikayla Jo♠️ (@chief_mikayla) February 28, 2019

Trying to follow the point Alex Jones is trying to make ….. pic.twitter.com/GUsLbJ4O9s — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) February 28, 2019

There will never be a better living meme than Alex Jones. pic.twitter.com/N2MvhaKvMO — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 28, 2019

Got more memes? Send to [email protected]

Watch the Alex Jones-Joe Rogan podcast millions have already seen:

BONUS: Alex gives a behind the scenes report on his viral Joe Rogan abortion rant!