Best Alex Jones / Joe Rogan Memes

On Wednesday morning Alex Jones boarded a plane destined for California.

Hours later, during an appearance on the popular Joe Rogan podcast, he trended at number one on social media sites across the web, devastating the corporate establishment that had broken their own rules in efforts to silence him.

The meeting overshadowed several major developing stories, dominating the news cycle and making it the center of attention for millions worldwide.

As one Twitter user put it, Alex Jones “upstaged” nuclear war:

As expected, the epic 4.5 hour conversation spun off a series of epic memes:

Got more memes? Send to [email protected]

Watch the Alex Jones-Joe Rogan podcast millions have already seen:

BONUS: Alex gives a behind the scenes report on his viral Joe Rogan abortion rant!


