Best Buy stops selling Kaspersky software

Best Buy has stopped selling security software produced by Russian cyber firm Kaspersky Lab.

A spokesman for Best Buy confirmed the development, but said the retailer does not “comment on contracts with specific vendors.”

Kaspersky also confirmed that it had parted ways with Best Buy in an emailed statement.

“Kaspersky Lab and Best Buy have suspended their relationship at this time; however, the relationship may be re-evaluated in the future,” the software firm said. “Kaspersky Lab has enjoyed an almost decade-long partnership with Best Buy and its customer base, and the company will continue to offer its industry-leading cybersecurity solutions to consumers through its website and other retailers.”

