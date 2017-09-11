Best Buy stops selling Kaspersky software

Image Credits: flickr, mrcacahuate.

Best Buy has stopped selling security software produced by Russian cyber firm Kaspersky Lab.

A spokesman for Best Buy confirmed the development, but said the retailer does not “comment on contracts with specific vendors.”

Kaspersky also confirmed that it had parted ways with Best Buy in an emailed statement.

“Kaspersky Lab and Best Buy have suspended their relationship at this time; however, the relationship may be re-evaluated in the future,” the software firm said. “Kaspersky Lab has enjoyed an almost decade-long partnership with Best Buy and its customer base, and the company will continue to offer its industry-leading cybersecurity solutions to consumers through its website and other retailers.”

Read more


Related Articles

CONTROL: Tesla Unlocks Battery Reserve After Irma Victims Complain

CONTROL: Tesla Unlocks Battery Reserve After Irma Victims Complain

Infowars Exclusives
Comments
Alex Jones was right: Air Force dispatches Chemtrail aircraft to 'minimize' Harvey

Alex Jones was right: Air Force dispatches Chemtrail aircraft to ‘minimize’ Harvey

Science & Tech
Comments

Solar flare with energy of a billion hydrogen bombs lights up UK skies

Science & Tech
Comments

Welcome to 1984: Big Brother Google now watching your every political move

Science & Tech
Comments

Lawmakers eye private moon missions

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments