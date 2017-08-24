'Best Eclipse Ever': President Trump Tweets Meme Showing Him Eclipsing Obama
A retweet from President Trump Thursday depicted him eclipsing former President Barack Obama.

“The tweet was in reply to an earlier post from Trump about the debt ceiling and shows a series of pictures of Trump moving over Obama with the caption ‘The best eclipse ever!'” reports The Hill.

The president went on to criticize the fake news media for complaining about his different speech styles, which reportedly shifted between his first official presidential address to the nation and a campaign-style rally in Phoenix.

