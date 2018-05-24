Best for Britain Campaign Backed by George Soros Plans to Stop Brexit

The Daily Mail newspaper has today claimed there is a £5.6million plan to thwart Brexit.

Leaked papers apparently show that a pro-Remain group has launched a six-month plan to stop Britain leaving the EU.

Backed by billionaire financier George Soros, Best for Britain aims to spend nearly £6million on the campaign, according to the documents.

They allegedly reveal that the group will contradict whatever final agreement Theresa May strikes with Brussels – arguing it is ‘not what we voted for’.

Best for Britain wants to persuade MPs to vote down the Prime Minister’s deal in October.

