Best Infowars NPC Contest Meme Submissions: Meme War 3.0

The NPC non-playable character meme has gone viral and is upsetting leftists like nothing else.

That’s why Infowars has announced a contest seeking the best Infowars-themed NPC meme showing the Left’s autonomous nature, with a humorous twist.

This $10,000 contest is running until next Monday, October 22nd, so make sure to get your submissions in and participate in the most epic meme battle against the Left to date!

**Remember**: NPC memes must somehow incorporate Infowars or Alex Jones to qualify.

Submissions will ONLY be accepted through the email [email protected].

Only legal and lawful memes will be accepted!

We’ll continually this page with the best meme submissions. Bookmark and check back for additional content!

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

See The Satirical Hillary Reptile Video Causing Twitter to Ban Accounts

See The Satirical Hillary Reptile Video Causing Twitter to Ban Accounts

U.S. News
Comments
Infowars' 'Real News' Twitter Banned After MSM Outcry Over Hillary Satire

Infowars’ ‘Real News’ Twitter Banned After MSM Outcry Over Hillary Satire

U.S. News
Comments

Vox Editor: Trump Hopes His Supporters “Will Murder Journalists”

U.S. News
comments

Media, Democrats Blame Trump For Murder Of Saudi Journalist

U.S. News
comments

Rosie O’Donnell: ‘Send the Military to the White House to “Get” Donald Trump

U.S. News
comments

Comments