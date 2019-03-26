Best Jussie Smollett Escapes Justice Memes

Conservatives and Chicago authorities are furious over prosecutors dropping actor Jussie Smollett’s 16 charges related to falsifying a hate crime.

Many on social media expressed their outrage through memes over what Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel called a “whitewash of justice.”

Here are the best memes capturing America’s frustration with Smollett and his Soros-backed prosecutors:

It turns out billionaire George Soros and former President Obama have ties to Smollett’s prosecutor, Kim Foxx, who ultimately dropped the 16 charges approved by a Cook County grand jury.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson tore into Smollett during a Tuesday press conference.

“Do I think justice was served? No…I think this city is still owed an apology,” he told reporters.

“It’s Mr. Smollett who committed this hoax. Period,” Johnson added. “If he wanted to clear his name, the way to do that is in a court of law so everyone can see the evidence.”

“They chose to hide behind secrecy and broker a deal to circumvent the judicial system.”


Colbert Says Trump ‘Only Has Himself To Blame’ For Russian Collusion Conspiracy Theory

Wikipedia Editors Paid to Protect Political, Tech, and Media Figures

The Boston Herald Calls For The Banning Of Democrat Conspiracy Theorists

Internet Explodes With Russia Hoax Collapse Memes Over Mueller Report

Live: Unite America First On The Scene At CAIR Event in LA

