Best Jussie Smollett Escapes Justice Memes

Conservatives and Chicago authorities are furious over prosecutors dropping actor Jussie Smollett’s 16 charges related to falsifying a hate crime.

Many on social media expressed their outrage through memes over what Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel called a “whitewash of justice.”

Here are the best memes capturing America’s frustration with Smollett and his Soros-backed prosecutors:

*Jussie Smollett gets charges dropped

Right Wing Meme pages: pic.twitter.com/9qsolQKFat — Mike (Michael) Hunt (@MrMandwich1600) March 26, 2019

“All Animals Are Equal, But Some Animals Are More Equal Than Others”. — George Orwell, Animal Farm 🐖 #OJSmollett 🧤 pic.twitter.com/0kjMKoIIdX — Cowdog 🇺🇸🗽🇺🇸 (@kryptokoi) March 26, 2019

I’ll just leave this here pic.twitter.com/pZNeKYk42y — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 26, 2019

It turns out billionaire George Soros and former President Obama have ties to Smollett’s prosecutor, Kim Foxx, who ultimately dropped the 16 charges approved by a Cook County grand jury.

They don’t even bother to hide it anymore… #Nuts pic.twitter.com/Vp8KnGzkPb — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 26, 2019

Every person incarcerated for marijuana right now pic.twitter.com/t2eJzNWCk2 — VinylLife (@TrueDodgerCrue) March 26, 2019

Breaking: James Comey speaks out about the Jussie Smollett case 🤣 pic.twitter.com/QthX7jXht3 — Red Nation Rising (@RedNationRising) March 26, 2019

Must be tough. pic.twitter.com/2DYt2TzhE3 — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 26, 2019

The Jussie Smollett case explained. pic.twitter.com/5LhASt1lS1 — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) March 26, 2019

Since Jussie's attackers were black, wore maga hats and Smollett said they were white, does that mean they were in "whiteface,"? pic.twitter.com/WyRjTqkuow — Mike Roth (@MikeRot64613621) March 26, 2019

Certain Political entities are deep in this- favors were repaid- strings pulled- 2 tiered justice system failed the people-this is not over pic.twitter.com/Idgnwp3dVz — ❌REDKNUCKLES❌ (@RedRedknuckles) March 26, 2019

The rule of law: pic.twitter.com/GgOfYmKtdq — Nicole Parsons (@MAGA_Princess_9) March 26, 2019

Every reasonable person in Chicago after the #Smollett news….And we left them off the hook!! pic.twitter.com/ea7OHCeHuU — Andrew Hodge (@PikePlaceTechie) March 26, 2019

The Left is all about distraction from Truth and their rampant lawlessness.#Smollett #CollusionDelusion pic.twitter.com/JgDuWoq0mK — SemperLiberty4All 🌟🌟🌟ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ (@NavMan_CanDo) March 26, 2019

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson tore into Smollett during a Tuesday press conference.

“Do I think justice was served? No…I think this city is still owed an apology,” he told reporters.

“It’s Mr. Smollett who committed this hoax. Period,” Johnson added. “If he wanted to clear his name, the way to do that is in a court of law so everyone can see the evidence.”

“They chose to hide behind secrecy and broker a deal to circumvent the judicial system.”