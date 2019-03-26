Best Jussie Smollett Escapes Justice Memes

Conservatives and Chicago authorities are furious over prosecutors dropping actor Jussie Smollett’s 16 charges related to falsifying a hate crime.
Many on social media expressed their outrage through memes over what Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel called a “whitewash of justice.”
Here are the best memes capturing America’s frustration with Smollett and his Soros-backed prosecutors:
*Jussie Smollett gets charges dropped
Right Wing Meme pages: pic.twitter.com/9qsolQKFat
— Mike (Michael) Hunt (@MrMandwich1600) March 26, 2019
Anyone else smell something fishy here?https://t.co/836wCc79Qx pic.twitter.com/j6nmmVKM9p
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 26, 2019
— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 26, 2019
#JussieSmollett #JusticeforJussie #Chicago pic.twitter.com/G8RyCUoScA
— Boomstick (@TTBL22) March 26, 2019
“All Animals Are Equal, But Some Animals Are More Equal Than Others”. — George Orwell, Animal Farm 🐖 #OJSmollett 🧤 pic.twitter.com/0kjMKoIIdX
— Cowdog 🇺🇸🗽🇺🇸 (@kryptokoi) March 26, 2019
— VanillaGorilla (@Van1llaGorilla) March 26, 2019
I’ll just leave this here pic.twitter.com/pZNeKYk42y
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 26, 2019
Must be nice to have this card to play. #JussieSmollett #privilege pic.twitter.com/f3owjO1suB
— Neil A. Shah, MD (@FixesTheSkin) March 26, 2019
#JussieSmollett’s attorney: pic.twitter.com/kXCSb48i1O
— Wine Operator (@WineOperator) March 26, 2019
The #JussieSmollett case in one take: pic.twitter.com/aws9xnZMWt
— John Cooper (@thejcoop) March 26, 2019
It turns out billionaire George Soros and former President Obama have ties to Smollett’s prosecutor, Kim Foxx, who ultimately dropped the 16 charges approved by a Cook County grand jury.
They don’t even bother to hide it anymore… #Nuts pic.twitter.com/Vp8KnGzkPb
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 26, 2019
— Richard Tater (@richard_tater) March 26, 2019
Every person incarcerated for marijuana right now pic.twitter.com/t2eJzNWCk2
— VinylLife (@TrueDodgerCrue) March 26, 2019
Breaking: James Comey speaks out about the Jussie Smollett case 🤣 pic.twitter.com/QthX7jXht3
— Red Nation Rising (@RedNationRising) March 26, 2019
Must be tough. pic.twitter.com/2DYt2TzhE3
— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 26, 2019
The Jussie Smollett case explained. pic.twitter.com/5LhASt1lS1
— Mark Dice (@MarkDice) March 26, 2019
Since Jussie's attackers were black, wore maga hats and Smollett said they were white, does that mean they were in "whiteface,"? pic.twitter.com/WyRjTqkuow
— Mike Roth (@MikeRot64613621) March 26, 2019
Certain Political entities are deep in this- favors were repaid- strings pulled- 2 tiered justice system failed the people-this is not over pic.twitter.com/Idgnwp3dVz
— ❌REDKNUCKLES❌ (@RedRedknuckles) March 26, 2019
The rule of law: pic.twitter.com/GgOfYmKtdq
— Nicole Parsons (@MAGA_Princess_9) March 26, 2019
@JussieSmollett #TheFive #smollethoax #SmollettsFolly #cnn #msnbc #BoycottEmpire #Empire
Is there room for @ewarren on this mountain? pic.twitter.com/NpH6sk8ony
— 😐 (@PhillyPhan17) March 26, 2019
Every reasonable person in Chicago after the #Smollett news….And we left them off the hook!! pic.twitter.com/ea7OHCeHuU
— Andrew Hodge (@PikePlaceTechie) March 26, 2019
#JussieSmollett #rkelly #lol pic.twitter.com/SeOppH0jPM
— Mr. June 15 (@MuraadRashaad) March 26, 2019
What’s white privilege? #Smollett pic.twitter.com/XLh8P1Av67
— Travis Barry (@tbarry05) March 26, 2019
#smollett pic.twitter.com/fLMKFzWOqK
— BFH/iOTWreport.com🇺🇸 (@BigFurHat) March 26, 2019
The Left is all about distraction from Truth and their rampant lawlessness.#Smollett #CollusionDelusion pic.twitter.com/JgDuWoq0mK
— SemperLiberty4All 🌟🌟🌟ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ (@NavMan_CanDo) March 26, 2019
Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson tore into Smollett during a Tuesday press conference.
“Do I think justice was served? No…I think this city is still owed an apology,” he told reporters.
“It’s Mr. Smollett who committed this hoax. Period,” Johnson added. “If he wanted to clear his name, the way to do that is in a court of law so everyone can see the evidence.”
“They chose to hide behind secrecy and broker a deal to circumvent the judicial system.”