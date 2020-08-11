Best Kamala Harris VP Memes

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden announced Tuesday he’s selected Kamala Harris as his 2020 vice presidential running mate — and meme makers couldn’t be happier.

Some memes gathered from across social media deal with Harris’ time as a prosecutor jailing black people for minor drug offenses, however other memes are particularly salacious given persistent rumors that Harris slept her way to the top.

We’ve scoured the web to bring you some of the finest memes around. Enjoy!

He picks #KamalaHarris and the Dow drops faster than she did to #FreeWillie. pic.twitter.com/u8bguJ0W0V — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 11, 2020

The hype leading up to the VP pick VS the VP pick pic.twitter.com/n19byWsi80 — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) August 11, 2020

Biden selecting Kamala then remembering Kamala believed his accusers pic.twitter.com/1bkThk8LHh — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) August 11, 2020

“I was wondering if you would like to be my uh you know the thing” pic.twitter.com/9A03FfTRE5 — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) August 11, 2020

Classic “Corn Pop, Bad Cop” situation pic.twitter.com/NPGgSCgoXN — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) August 11, 2020

“Why do I need to make a VP announcement if I already was a VP?” pic.twitter.com/V60eNPZ0iA — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) August 11, 2020

