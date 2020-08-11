Best Kamala Harris VP Memes

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden announced Tuesday he’s selected Kamala Harris as his 2020 vice presidential running mate — and meme makers couldn’t be happier.

Some memes gathered from across social media deal with Harris’ time as a prosecutor jailing black people for minor drug offenses, however other memes are particularly salacious given persistent rumors that Harris slept her way to the top.

We’ve scoured the web to bring you some of the finest memes around. Enjoy!

The Reopen America Back to School Special is now live! Save up to 60% on our most popular items!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Flashback: Tulsi Gabbard Destroyed Kamala Harris During Democrat Presidential Debate

Flashback: Tulsi Gabbard Destroyed Kamala Harris During Democrat Presidential Debate

U.S. News
Comments
Flashback: Kamala Harris Said "I Believe & Respect" Biden's Sexual Assault Accusers in 2019

Flashback: Kamala Harris Said “I Believe & Respect” Biden’s Sexual Assault Accusers in 2019

U.S. News
Comments

Watch: Trump Campaign Launches Attack on Biden/Harris 2020

U.S. News
comments

VIDEO: Hundreds Drown Out BLM By Singing Star Spangled Banner at #BackTheBlue Rally

U.S. News
comments

Hilarious: Sketch Mocks PC Culture In Comedy Industry

U.S. News
comments

Comments