Best #RedWave/Republican Victory Election Day Memes

Election Day is here, the Red Wave is coming in hot — and so are the memes!

Check out and share some of the best Red Wave memes predicting a Republican victory, as collected from around the internet:

The Tina Toon cartoon animated:

Here’s a Red Wave political cartoon from renowned artist Ben Garrison:

With a minor Pepe adjustment:

Compared to the fabled Democrat Blue Wave:

Watch: Red Wave vs Blue Puddle Of Protesters At Trump Rally

And check out live Election Day analysis from Alex Jones and others:

