Best Tulsi Trumps Kamala Memes

Former California Attorney General Kamala Harris announced Tuesday she was terminating her 2020 presidential bid — and as is customary, the internet honored her departure with a stream of brutal memes.

Many of the memes credited Rep. Tulsi Gabbard with forcing Harris’ exit, after the Hawaii congresswoman savaged her during one of the Democrat debates.

The moment it all started to go downhill for Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/7eZE6v6ZHW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 3, 2019

Check em out below!

3/ Tulsi vs Kamala ⤵️⤵️

(good quality video this time)

Enjoy! 😀😀😀#Tulsi2020 #TulsiGabbard pic.twitter.com/7lQHBOSIcj — Tulsi wrote the damn bill #OFFAct 🌺 (@NoMoreWars2) November 25, 2019

Tulsi Gabbard right now: pic.twitter.com/SqfpzPiG5W — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) December 3, 2019

tulsi, i don’t feel so good… pic.twitter.com/XoMc85PZWi — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) December 3, 2019

You just hate to see it. pic.twitter.com/IdZzgOVnaa — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 3, 2019

Kamala Harris is over. pic.twitter.com/sWCCL2pj9m — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 3, 2019

This is Twitter HQ doing there best to ignore and omit that Tulsi is obviously trending. #TulsiGabbard #Tulsi2020 pic.twitter.com/H1c7WMK5rn — Slim Arkane (@SlimArkane) December 3, 2019

*Kamala Harris drops out of presidential race* Tulsi: pic.twitter.com/er76mx5YPS — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) December 3, 2019

Aloha also means goodbye. pic.twitter.com/cm7NUgAwSi — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) December 3, 2019

KAMALA HARRIS DANCED HER WAY OFF THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Christmas came early! Her dropping out is the best gift! Who’s a better dancer ?

me 🕺 or @KamalaHarris 💃pic.twitter.com/kEeLnSoX3Y — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) December 3, 2019

returning to her first love pic.twitter.com/M40tSv6xfD — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) December 3, 2019

Kamala waving goodbye to 2020 pic.twitter.com/CIPcCxFOA1 — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) December 3, 2019

Beto and Kamala currently: pic.twitter.com/fcwapsTJ80 — rebel millennial (@patriotic_giant) December 3, 2019

Too bad. We will miss you Kamala! https://t.co/QQd9SiFc0y — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2019

