BET Awards Dominated by Tributes to Black Lives Matter

The BET Awards kicked off Sunday night with an extended, star-studded rendition of Public Enemy’s “Fight the Power,” one of a slew of tributes to the Black Lives Matter movement that dominated the annual awards show that honors black achievement in entertainment and sports.

“Fight the Power” helped to open the virtual ceremony, with a montage of Black Lives Matter protests and other scenes of racial protest.

Watch below:

Host Amanda Seales of HBO’s Insecure paid tribute to Breonna Taylor during her opening monologue, calling for justice for the 26-year-old Kentucky resident who was killed during a police raid earlier this year. Seales noted “Breonna Taylor’s killers have not been arrested.”

The comedian-actress also name-checked Trayvon Martin and Botham John.

Read more



Alex Jones and Owen Shroyer stormed the capitol in Austin Texas in the infowars battle tank where they held a rally and open-air church service to let the governor know he can’t mess with Texas!

Our powerful DNA Force Plus is now back in stock at 50% off with double Patriot Points and free shipping!