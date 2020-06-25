BET Founder Robert Johnson: Black People ‘Laugh’ at White People Toppling Statues, Canceling TV Shows

BET Founder Robert Johnson on Wednesday ripped protesters tearing down historical monuments across the United States as “borderline anarchists” and said black Americans “laugh” at White Americans who believe toppling statues and boycotting television programs are what black people truly desire.

Protesters destroying monuments “have the mistaken assumption that black people are sitting around cheering for them saying ‘Oh, my God, look at these white people. They’re doing something so important to us. They’re taking down the statue of a Civil War general who fought for the South,” Johnson, the U.S.’s first black billionaire, said in an interview with Fox News.

“You know, black people, in my opinion, black people laugh at white people who do this the same way we laugh at white people who say we got to take off the TV shows.”

“Look, the people who are basically tearing down statues, trying to make a statement are basically borderline anarchists, the way I look at it. They really have no agenda other than the idea we’re going to topple a statue,” Johnson added.



“It’s not going to give a kid whose parents can’t afford college money to go to college. It’s not going to close the labor gap between what white workers are paid and what black workers are paid. And it’s not going to take people off welfare or food stamps.”

The businessman concluded: It’s “tantamount to rearranging the deck chairs on a racial titanic. It absolutely means nothing.”

