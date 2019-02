Failed Texas Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke is teaming up with Border Network For Human Rights, an open borders organization, to further push the Democrat agenda.

Despite losing an election to Senator Ted Cruz, the Democrats see O’Rourke as a top potential candidate for the 2020 presidential race.

If Beto decides to run, we can look forward to more pro-illegal immigration rhetoric along with the usual anti-gun, anti-free speech platform.