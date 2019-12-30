Beto Blames Guns for TX Church Shooting – Ignores Armed Hero Who Killed Shooter

Failed Democrat presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke was lambasted on social media Sunday after he blamed lax gun laws for a shooting at a Texas church, despite the fact the shooter was stopped by a gun-wielding worshipper.

The Sunday incident was captured on YouTube livestream, and shows the deranged gunman, Keith Thomas Kinnunen, 43, confronting parishioners before pulling out a gun and opening fire, killing two people.



Footage shows Kinnunen’s rampage was brought to an abrupt end by a church security officer named Jack Wilson, who killed the gunman with one shot.

“Video shows gunman open fire at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas before being shot dead by armed security; the service was being live-streamed on YouTube” #WhiteSettlementShooting #texasshooting pic.twitter.com/WjGLe0z5JG — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) December 30, 2019

Within hours, Beto pounced at the opportunity to promote the leftist gun control agenda.

So saddened to hear about another church shooting in Texas, this one in White Settlement near Fort Worth. Clearly what we are doing in Texas, what we are doing in this country, when it comes to guns is not working. https://t.co/krwcpL1lih — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) December 29, 2019

“So saddened to hear about another church shooting in Texas, this one in White Settlement near Fort Worth,” Beto wrote on Twitter, adding, “Clearly what we are doing in Texas, what we are doing in this country, when it comes to guns is not working.”

Second Amendment supporters on Twitter were quick to highlight the former Texas congressman was omitting one vital part of the story: the good guy with the gun.

You left out the part where a good guy with a gun saved the day. Because of course you did, you’re an anti-gun p*ssy. — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) December 30, 2019

“You left out the part where a good guy with a gun saved the day. Because of course you did, you’re an anti-gun p*ssy,” wrote conservative Mindy Robinson.

Thank God a good guy with a gun stopped a potential massacre. — Kambree Kawahine Koa – Text EMPOWER to 88022 (@KamVTV) December 29, 2019

Despicable! Bodies are not even cold and you’re preaching about gun control after today’s Texas church shooting. You’re really just advocating for good people to die at the hands of bad people. — Red Nation Rising (@RedNationRising) December 29, 2019

“Despicable! Bodies are not even cold and you’re preaching about gun control after today’s Texas church shooting,” Red Nation Rising tweeted. “You’re really just advocating for good people to die at the hands of bad people.”

Author Carmine Sabia pointed out O’Rourke did not call for machete laws following the stabbing at a synagogue in New York over the weekend.

How did the New York gun laws protect the Jewish people praying that were stabbed by a man with a machete? I noticed you mention sending love and prayers to Monsey but I did not see you call for machete laws. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) December 29, 2019

Check out tweets from other people who told Beto to take a hike:

Except that the attack was stopped by someone who was carrying and shot back, so… I'm thinking Texas has this, Beto. But thanks for taking a tragedy and turning it political before the smoke has even cleared. Douche. — EveJustWantedToKnowShit⏳ (@myfinewords) December 29, 2019

You clearly didn't read that a good guy with a gun stopped the shooter. — Beth Baumann (@eb454) December 29, 2019

Imagine if you had taken the good guys gun away🤔 — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) December 29, 2019

a good guy with a gun stopped him as you conveniently left out — Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) December 29, 2019

Actually after reading it, it seemed Texas is doing it right. There were people in the congregation with guns that stopped it quickly. It sounds like the shooter became one of the three victims. Thank God people were there that could intervene! Very sad for the other two victims. — Kj77 (@Kj7772992129) December 29, 2019

