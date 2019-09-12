Beto Calls For Financial Warfare Against Gun Manufacturers, Retailers

Image Credits: Wiki.

Ahead of Thursday night’s Democrat debate, Texas’ Beto O’Rourke is calling for credit card companies to stop participating in the sale of “assault weapons,” among other things.

“Credit cards have enabled many of America’s mass shootings in the last decade—and with Washington unwilling to act, they need to cut off the sales of weapons of war today,” the Democrat candidate wrote on Twitter.

The presidential hopeful listed three things he would “force banks and credit card companies” to do.

1: Refuse to take part in the sale of assault weapons.
2: Stop processing transactions for gun sales online & at gun shows without background checks.
3: Stop doing business with gun & ammo manufacturers who produce or sell assault weapons

“If enough of us make our voices heard now, we will force banks and credit card companies to act. Add your name to this petition we’re sending Visa, Mastercard, and the big banks,” he added.

This is the Democrat’s latest attack on the Second Amendment, for example, last week O’Rourke said he’d force Americans to turn in their semi-automatic rifles using mandatory government buybacks.

The good news is gun sales were up 15% in the month of August after Democrats like Beto pushed for mandatory buybacks.

Find out how Beto’s anti-Second Amendment rhetoric is received by his fellow Democrats during Infowars’ Thursday night coverage of the debate:


