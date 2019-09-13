Beto Campaign Selling Gun Confiscation Shirts

The Beto O’Rourke campaign is now selling t-shirts proudly promoting gun confiscations in America.

The shirt is marketed for “unisex and women’s styles,” indicating the target demographic is suburban soccer moms.

For years, prominent Democrats have downplayed gun confiscations when pushing gun control, but now many of them are openly embracing the idea.

