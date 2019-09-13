Beto Campaign Selling Gun Confiscation Shirts

The Beto O’Rourke campaign is now selling t-shirts proudly promoting gun confiscations in America.

Hell yes, we're going to take your AR-15. Buy your shirt now: https://t.co/kEJxoLvfH5 pic.twitter.com/KKpAKX4IL8 — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 13, 2019

The shirt is marketed for “unisex and women’s styles,” indicating the target demographic is suburban soccer moms.

For years, prominent Democrats have downplayed gun confiscations when pushing gun control, but now many of them are openly embracing the idea.



