Beto: Donald Trump is Hitler “to a T”

Democrat presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke compared President Donald Trump to Nazi Germany’s mass murderer Adolf Hitler on MSNBC Sunday.

In attempts to save his sinking campaign, O’Rourke dusted off the trusty Democrat playbook and went all in on his “Trump is literally Hitler” analogy, saying, “there is so much that is resonant of the Third Reich in this administration.”

Talking Trump and more w/ 2020 Presidential candidate Beto O’rourke on #PoliticsNation. pic.twitter.com/MdkghL1MSv — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) October 20, 2019

“Outside of Nazi Germany, it’s hard for me to find another modern democracy that had the audacity to say something like this,” O’Rourke told MSNBC’s Al Sharpton, referring to Trump’s travel ban on people from terror prone nations.

Beto went on to claim Trump has been employing the tactics of Hitler’s chief propagandist Joseph Goebbels by uttering big lies repeatedly.

“This idea from Goebbels and Hitler that the bigger the lie and the more often you repeat it, the more likely people are to believe it,” he told Sharpton, adding, “that is Donald Trump to a T.”

O’Rourke’s last-ditch effort Hitler comparison reeks of desperation and signifies a political campaign that is dead in the water.

As the Democrat field narrows, Americans should expect even more wild statements from Beto as he tries to poll above zero percent.

