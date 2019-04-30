Beto: Earth Has Only 10 Years Before Climate Change Collapse

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke sounded the alarms on Monday, saying that civilization has only “ten years” left on Earth if no action is taken on climate change.

The former Texas congressman unveiled the first major policy proposal of his candidacy, which is a climate change initiative that would cost $5 trillion in over 10 years in hopes of reaching zero carbon emissions by 2050.

.@BetoORourke says we’re down to just 10 years left thanks to global warming pic.twitter.com/bEct749d5j — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 30, 2019

Appearing on MSNBC, O’Rourke promoted his proposal but was asked about his prior support from the oil and gas industry, and whether the relationship would be a problem going forward.

Read more



Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez proclaimed during a town hall event in New York that it doesn’t matter if you’re documented or undocumented – it’s a human right to be allowed into the USA.