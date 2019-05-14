Beto, Kamala Plotting Media 'Reintroduction' as Biden Surges

Image Credits: Spencer Platt/Getty Images.

A few short months after the Democratic presidential race got underway, some in the single-digit crowd are struggling — to the point that they’re trying to get the media to give them a second look.

Since the political press feasts on strategy, they are touting a new approach, which of course is an admission that the old strategy was a flop.

Jean Pieri / MediaNews Group / St. Paul Pioneer Press via Getty Images

What’s driving this maneuvering is the way that Joe Biden’s debut has dominated the race, with the former vice president defying all the pundit predictions of weakness and surging in the polls. He’s more than doubling Bernie Sanders in these surveys and knocking down everyone else almost to asterisk status.

