Beto Likens U.S. Immigration Laws to Slavery

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D.) on Saturday likened immigration laws in the United States to slavery.

O’Rourke participated in a forum on “wages and working people,” which was hosted by SEIU and the Center for American Progress Action Fund in Las Vegas, Nev. During his remarks, he said illegal immigrants live in “modern day bondage.”

“[With immigration, there are] millions living in the shadows, working some of the toughest jobs, lucky to make a minimum wage, still not even making that,” O’Rourke said.

“[Immigrants are] kept in modern day bondage, their immigration status used as leverage to keep them down from fully participating in this country’s success and in our economy, an economy that works too well for too few and not well enough for most Americans.”

