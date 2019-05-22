Beto O'Rourke Calls For Trump Impeachment Proceedings to Begin

Image Credits: Mario Tama/Getty Images.

Former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke on Tuesday said impeachment proceedings should begin against President Trump because of the administration’s refusal to comply with “any subpoena.”

Speaking at a CNN town hall, the 2020 contender from El Paso, Texas, said while it’s “not something that I take lightly,” he believes there are no other options than to start the impeachment process.

“It’s an incredibly serious, sober decision that we should make as a country. Really the last resort when every other option has failed us,” O’Rourke, a Democrat, said. He added that it’s because Trump won’t respond to subpoenas and overall because he won’t allow witnesses to testify to Congress “so we can find out what happened to this great democracy in 2016.”

Read more


Alex Jones breaks down how Bernie Sanders was photographed eating fried chicken while taking a photo with the black man who owns the same fried chicken company, as partisans on the left and right jumped at the chance to call the Democratic presidential candidate racist for his ‘clear’ dog whistle.


Related Articles

Loretta Lynch Contradicts Comey Over Calling Hillary Clinton Email Investigation A 'Matter'

Loretta Lynch Contradicts Comey Over Calling Hillary Clinton Email Investigation A ‘Matter’

Government
Comments
AG Barr: Rules Were 'Changed to Hurt Trump'

AG Barr: Rules Were ‘Changed to Hurt Trump’

Government
Comments

Trump 2020 Campaign Launch Just Weeks Away

Government
comments

AG Barr Slams Dems’ Contempt Vote as ‘Political Circus’

Government
comments

AG Barr: Public Must Know If Feds Weaponized Russia Probe

Government
comments

Comments