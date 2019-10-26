Beto O’Rourke: For Anyone Who Does Not Turn In Weapon, ‘That Weapon Will Be Taken From Them’

Image Credits: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images.

The planets are aligning: expect explosive developments in the next seven days, plus special surprise guest joins Alex live! The Justice Dept. probe into the origins of the Russiagate fiasco is now an official criminal investigation, multiple outlets are reporting. The department has turned the administrative review of Russiagate, including the surveillance of Trump campaign officials, into a full-blown criminal inquiry, which gives the prosecutor in charge of the probe, John H. Durham, the power to file criminal charges.
By the way, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is now live! Get 70% off Survival Shield X-3 and an additional 50% off other products with free shipping and double Patriot Points!

Watch Live

Featured


Related Articles

NBC Agrees To Release Sexual Assault Accusers From NDAs

NBC Agrees To Release Sexual Assault Accusers From NDAs

U.S. News
Comments
Hillary Takes Veiled Shot at Donald, Melania Trump During Elijah Cummings’ Funeral

Hillary Takes Veiled Shot at Donald, Melania Trump During Elijah Cummings’ Funeral

U.S. News
Comments

Obama Takes Veiled Shot At Trump During Cummings Eulogy: ‘You Are Not A Sucker To Have Integrity’

U.S. News
comments

Trump To Reporter: ‘You’re With CNN, You’re Fake News’

U.S. News
comments

Donald Trump Asks for List of Never Trumpers in His Administration

U.S. News
comments

Comments