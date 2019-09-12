Beto O'Rourke: "Hell Yes, We're Gonna Take Your AR-15"

Beto O’Rourke solidified himself as the Civil War candidate after proclaiming, “we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47,” during Thursday night’s Democrat debate.

The amazingly stupid presidential hopeful is openly promoting a policy that would rip the country apart by sending armed government agents to seize semi-automatic rifles from law-abiding Americans.

Beto: "Hell, yes, we're going to take your AR-15, your AK-47. We're not going to allow it to be used against your fellow Americans anymore." pic.twitter.com/LkAdc8eYNE — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) September 13, 2019

Beto even reiterated his bold stance on Twitter, repeating, “Hell yes, we’re gonna take your AR-15.”

Hell yes, we're gonna take your AR-15. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 13, 2019

O’Rourke previously tried to mask his intentions by calling his plan a “mandatory government buyback,” but most people understood exactly what that means.

The Texas Democrat is using his anti-gun platform to raise money, asking people to donate money so he can ban semi-automatic rifles.

The 2020 field of Democrats is the most anti-Second Amendment group of politicians to ever run for office in America.

