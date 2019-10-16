Beto O’Rourke: If You Don’t Hand over Your AR-15 We’ll Take It

During the October 15, Democrat debate Robert “Beto” O’Rourke made clear that AR-15 owners who refuse to hand over their guns will have them taken away.

O’Rourke reiterated his plan to use a government-mandated buyback to confiscate privately-owned AR-15s and AK-47s. In so doing, he claimed that each AR-15 and AK-47 in private hands is a “potential instrument of terror.”

CNN’s Anderson Cooper then asked O’Rourke how he plans to get people to hand over their rifles.

Read more



Just as Infowars reported in 2017, Fiona Hill is being summoned by the deep state to attempt to take Trump out before 2020, and LeBron James is facing universal condemnation for bowing down to the Communist Party of China while throwing an NBA general manager under the bus for supporting the Hong Kong protests.