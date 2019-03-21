Beto O’Rourke Predicts He Could Win Texas in 2020

Democrat 2020 contender Robert “Beto” O’Rourke predicted during a New Hampshire campaign stop that he could win red state Texas as the Democrat presidential nominee.

“Yes I think we can win Texas,” presidential candidate O’Rourke told reporters Tuesday. “I think we’ve proven that we know how to campaign. We’ve been to each one of those 254 counties. We’ve listened to the stories our fellow Texans have told us and we’ve incorporated it in the way that we campaign and in the way I wish to serve.”

2020 Watch-NEW: @BetoORourke -in NH tonight- predicts he can take Texas in the general election if he's the Democratic presidential nominee – "Yes I think we can win Texas. I think we’ve proven we know how to campaign" #2020PresidentialElection #NHpolitics #FITN #txpoli #mapoli pic.twitter.com/pvYJVuwOsf — Paul Steinhauser (@steinhauserNH1) March 20, 2019

O’Rourke lost the state in his Senate bid against Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018, but by a slim margin that left Democrats with hope they could someday reach their longterm goal of turning Texas blue. O’Rouke did benefit from massive record campaign dollars, $80 million, that flooded the state ahead of his slim loss to Cruz.

