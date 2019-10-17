Beto O’Rourke Says Mass Shooters Will Hand Over Their AR-15s

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke told CNN that potential mass shooters would hand in their AR-15s under his forced buyback scheme.

Yes, really.

After asserting that Americans will comply with his proposed law and turn in their weapons, Beto was asked by host Carol Costello, “You expect mass shooters to follow the law?”

“Our fellow Americans will follow the law, yes,” responded O’Rourke.

CNN roasted Beto and his confiscation scheme – SHOCKING, we know. They kept reminding Beto that criminals don't follow laws and won't turn in their guns. Beto refused to answer how he plans on carrying out his scheme. This came hours after Beto promised to go door-to-door. pic.twitter.com/fCa08Q4df4 — NRA (@NRA) October 16, 2019

“Mass shooters … don’t follow the law — by definition,” argued Costello. “It doesn’t make sense that people are going to hand over their ‘assault weapons’ if they’re mass shooters. If they want to do harm to people, they’re not going to follow the law.”

O’Rourke said that you cannot fail to make new laws out of fear some people may not follow them.

During a separate appearance on MSNBC, Beto made it clear that police would be told to carry out door to door confiscation against Americans who refused to comply.

“I think there would be a visit by law enforcement to recover that firearm and to make sure that it is purchased, bought back so that it cannot be potentially used against somebody else,” said O’Rourke.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————