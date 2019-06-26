Beto O'Rourke Says "Trump Is Responsible" For Death Of Would-Be Illegals

Democrat presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke sent out a tweet Tuesday night saying President Trump is responsible for the death of two Salvadorians who drowned while trying to illegally enter The United States.

“Trump is responsible for these deaths,” Beto wrote, attaching an article about the tragic event and a picture of the floating bodies.

O’Rourke’s tweet appears to be an attempt to politicize the incident as he made the remark just one day ahead of the first night of the Democratic debates.

Continuing, Beto said, “As his administration refuses to follow our laws — preventing refugees from presenting themselves for asylum at our ports of entry — they cause families to cross between ports, ensuring greater suffering & death. At the expense of our humanity, not to the benefit of our safety.”

The image has now gone viral as the left uses it to virtue signal while ignoring the fact that too many have already died from the dangerous journey many illegal immigrants embark on.

Just last month, Infowars reported on two special needs individuals who were saved from drowning by Border Patrol agents who came to the rescue after smugglers tossed the men into the Rio Grande.

Beto will also be visiting Florida’s Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children on Thursday in another immigration-related PR move.