Beto O'Rourke: We Should Tear Down The Walls Already In Place

Failed Texas senate candidate and potential Democrat 2020 presidential candidate Robert Francis O’Rourke told MSNBC on Thursday he would “absolutely” tear down the walls already in place on our southern border.

Beto O'Rourke when asked, since Rep. @DanCrenshawTX asked on Twitter, if he would tear down the walls that are already in place: Yes and I think a referendum to do so would pass. pic.twitter.com/ENZuYvdqEa

From The Hill:

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) said Thursday he would “absolutely” take down the border wall in El Paso, Texas, arguing that the structure has not made the city demonstrably safer.

MSNBC host Chris Hayes posed a question from Rep. Dan Crenshaw about whether O’Rourke would get rid of the wall if he could “snap your fingers” and make it happen.

“Yes. Absolutely. I’d take the wall down,” O’Rourke said on “All In” during an interview near the border on Thursday.

O’Rourke, who represented El Paso in Congress for three terms, added that he believes city residents would pass a referendum to remove the wall if it were put up for a vote.