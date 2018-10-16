Beto O'Rourke Won't Share His $38M With Fellow Democrats

Rep. Beto O’Rourke announced Monday that he will not share any of his $38.1 million war chest, even though Democratic bosses want the cash for more competitive states.

The Texas Democrat told reporters after a campaign rally that he will not spare any expense in his own race and plans to leave all the money he has raised out on the field ahead of Election Day.

He said if people who contributed to him want to do so for another campaign, they should do that. O’Rourke raised an eye-watering $38.1 million from July to September.

