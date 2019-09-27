Beto Promotes Gun Confiscation at Kent State - Where Government Shot & Killed Unarmed Students

Image Credits: Joshua Lott / Stringer / Getty.

Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke pushed for gun confiscation while at Kent State University, Ohio, the location where government agents shot and killed four unarmed students in 1970.

The irony of advocating to disarm Americans while at the site where the Ohio National Guard opened fire on anti-war protestors was lost on Robert Francis as he continued to call AR-15s, the choice target of government buybacks, ‘instruments of terror.’


Reporter Kaitlin Bennett, who famously open-carried a rifle on the same campus in a graduation photo to advocate arming students, called out Beto’s comments.


“We should be able to protect ourselves against a tyrannical government,” said Bennett to the Washington Post last year. “To make sure the government can’t go against the citizens.”


Additionally, commenters on Twitter were quick to point out how inappropriate it was for Beto to advocate gun-grabbing at Kent State of all places.



“Thanks to all who have sent me death threats for taking a picture,” said Bennett responding to the progressive backlash. “You’re the biggest advocates for gun rights. You proved exactly why people carry.

Can Beto Take It?


Kaitlin Bennett discusses liberals and gun control with Americans.

Watch Live

Featured


Related Articles

Trump Says Schiff "Must Resign and Be Investigated"

Trump Says Schiff “Must Resign and Be Investigated”

Government
Comments
Judicial Watch Sues State Department For Records On Firing Of Biden-Ukraine Prosecutor

Judicial Watch Sues State Department For Records On Firing Of Biden-Ukraine Prosecutor

Government
Comments

Hundreds of Non-recyclable Wind Turbine Blades to be Buried in Landfill

Government
comments

Report: Dem Donors On Wall St. To Back Trump If Warren Nominated

Government
comments

Trump’s EPA Says California’s Homeless Population Destroying Environment

Government
comments

Comments