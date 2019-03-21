Beto refuses to support law to protect babies that survive abortion

Democrat presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke told crowd in New Hampshire Wednesday that he believes a woman’s so-called “reproductive rights” are more important than a baby’s life, even if the child survives a botched abortion.

A member of the audience at a campaign stop at Plymouth State University posed the question, and O’Rourke’s response was about what most would expect from the far-left politician.

“Thank you for being here, you gave me a good excuse to get out of school,” said speaker, a student, told O’Rourke.

“I wanted to ask you about a recent bill that just went through the Senate about two weeks ago, and the bill was that if an abortion was performed on a viable fetus and the fetus survived, the doctor would then be compelled to give that living baby the same care as any other pregnancy baby that came out, and put that baby through that care,” he said.

“Would you support this bill that does not in any way limit abortion but simply seeks to keep babies alive that have been born alive?”

O’Rourke explained he views the issue the same way Planned Parenthood views the issue, and it has nothing to do with what’s best for the baby.

“The way I would approach your question and the issue generally is to trust women to make their own decisions about their own bodies,” he said.

O’Rourke then pivoted to other issues, ignoring the question about the baby’s right to live to refocus attention on cervical cancer and an alleged “maternal mortality crisis” in Texas.



“When I talk about universal, guaranteed high-quality healthcare for everyone in this country, it’s primary healthcare, it’s mental health care, and it’s women’s healthcare,” he said.

“I’ll tell you what, in my home state of Texas we have shut down – our state legislature, our governor – more than half the family planning clinics in our state, making it that much harder for women to get a cervical cancer screening, to see a family planning provider, or to see a provider of any kind,” O’Rourke alleged, describing abortion clinics.

“Also, coincidentally, we’re at the epicenter of a maternal mortality crisis that disproportionately affects women of color two to three times the rate of white women in that state and across this country,” O’Rourke preached. “So women’s healthcare, reproductive rights, Roe vs. Wade, all the way back to 1973 the law of the land, this next election will decide all of those issues.

“It will also decide the composition of the Supreme Court,” he said.