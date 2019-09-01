Yet another mass shooting was immediately politicized by Beto O’Rourke, this time in Odessa and Midland Texas over the weekend with 7 reported dead and 21 injured. Like an ambulance chaser, if there is a mass shooting in Texas, you can guarantee Beto O’Rourke will be there to grab the national spotlight before all of the information is in and the families have had time to heal.

In an interview with The Dallas Morning News, Pastor Frank Pomeroy of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs where a mass shooting took the lives of 26 people, including his daughter, Pomeroy said he was angered by the response of some politicians to the recent mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

He specifically mentioned Beto O’Rourke, saying the former El Paso congressman and current presidential candidate politicized the event.

“Rather than putting their political ideologies aside for a while, they turn people into political pawns,” Pomeroy said. “That wasn’t the time in my mind. …Those people need grace, they needed hands, they needed hugs.”

But that isn’t stopping Beto: he is making the rounds on Liberal MSM less than 36 hours after the shooting.

Of course what Beto will not face is that it’s becoming obvious that the only recourse against this wave of mass shooters is to exercise our Second Amendment rights, as the Democrats Gun-Free zones have been the go-to hunting grounds for roughly 96% of mass shootings since 1998.

All gun debating aside, why is it that we are lead to believe that a wave of white nationalism is behind all of the mass shootings?

Anybody can see there are a variety of faces on this graphic of 2019 mass shooters. Not to mention that there was a mass shooting in Alabama between black folks the day before Odessa that was completely ignored by Mainstream Media and at least 20 of the mass shootings in 2019 have been in Chicago because it doesn’t fit their divide-and-conquer narrative.

The only feasible reason for the dangerous pattern of propaganda is that the Democrats are fomenting a divide so deep that they will bring order out of chaos through a manufactured race war that no real American wants.