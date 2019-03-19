Beto Supports 3rd-Trimester Abortions While His Fans Scream At A Female Reporter

Now that Beto O’Rourke has announced his 2020 presidential bid, he’s already starting campaigning.

At his speaking event in Cleveland Ohio, Beto endorsed 3rd-trimester abortions after reporter Millie Weaver ask him what his stance was.

“Are you for or against third-trimester abortions?” Weaver asked O’Rourke.

“The question is about abortion and reproductive rights and my answer to you is that should be a decision that the woman makes. I trust her,” O’Rourke said to cheers and applause.

In typical liberal fashion, O’Rourke’s supporters berated Weaver for asking a legitimate question with one man screaming into her face, “You’re a pig!”

In the clip below, Millie Weaver asks Beto if he doesn’t care about unborn babies because they can’t vote for him.