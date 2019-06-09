Beto: Trump 'Crimes' Extend Beyond Obstruction of Justice

Image Credits: @ABC/Twitter.

Former Texas Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke said Sunday President Donald Trump’s “crimes” might extend beyond obstruction of justice to “using public office for personal gain.”

In an interview on ABC News’ “This Week,” O’Rourke, who’s poll numbers have been slipping in the race among Democrats running for the White House in 2020, said the report of special counsel Robert Mueller was “clear” about obstruction of justice.

“But I think those crimes might extend beyond what we have seen in the Mueller report,” he said. “Using public office for personal gain, for himself and for his family.”

He also decried “the relationship that he has with [Russia’s President] Vladimir Putin, which has never been properly explained” — and said impeachment should be pursued by Congress.

“From the invitation as a candidate to have Russia involve itself in our election, his efforts to obstruct justice, the fact that he called Vladimir Putin after the Mueller report was released, called it a hoax, thereby giving him a green light to further participate in our democracy and our elections,” O’Rourke said.

