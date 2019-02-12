Video Shows Trump Is Right About Beto's Tiny Crowd

Following the El Paso, Texas Beto Vs. Trump challenge, numbers for those in attendance were all over the map.

Claims from 65 people to over 10,000 are floating around for the turnout for Beto O’ Rourke, however, video from Beto’s speech shows a sparse crowd while Trump’s numbers were obviously much larger.

Trump’s rally was infiltrated by flare-ups of anti-Trump protesters.

In fact, the Gateway Pundit reported that the Latino man who attacked the nest of media may have been, what is known as bird-dogging, as he still had a tag on his MAGA hat and disappeared right after the incident.

Overall, it came down to the wall where Beto and his supporters are on the wrong side of history as the majority of them held Mexican flags.

El Paso was a preview of what’s to come as 2020 draws closer.

We can surely expect the Democrats to roll out more deception and contempt for common sense.

Infowars version with live comments: