Bette Midler Praises Man Who "Beat the Sh*t Out of Rand Paul"

Actress and outspoken hater of President Trump says fellow leftists should be “more grateful” for the man who violently ambushed Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) while he was mowing his lawn in 2017.

“I DO NOT promote violence but… Rand Paul says the Kurds are being ‘ingrates’ for taking their frustrations out on US troops. Which is a good reminder for us all to be more grateful for the neighbor who beat the shit out of Rand Paul,” Midler tweeted.

Rene Boucher, 60, was convicted of assaulting a member of Congress and served 30 days in jail.

In September, an appeals court ordered a resentencing for Boucher, saying it found “no compelling justification” for the “well-below-guidelines” punishment.

A jury awarded Sen. Paul $580,000 in damages.

Sen. Paul suffered six broken ribs and punctured a lung, part of which was later removed, as well as subsequent bouts of pneumonia.

“At this point, I thought, ‘I can’t breathe. … If I do nothing, this may be the last breath I ever take, because whoever is doing this isn’t stopping,’” Sen. Paul said while describing the attack. “And I really thought if I got another blow to my back, I wasn’t going to survive. And so really I did think I could die at that point. The thought crossed my mind that I may never get up from this lawn again.”



