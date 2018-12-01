Bette Midler Fantasizes About Trump and His Family Hanged ‘Good and High’

Image Credits: Wiki.

Actress and Broadway star Bette Midler fantasized about President Donald Trump and his family being hanged “good and high” in a pro-Robert Mueller social media post Friday.

“Trump Trump Trump Bob Mueller’s marching, Trump Trump Trump And here is why Trump Trump Trump He’s gonna hang you Hang the fam’ly GOOD AND HIGH!” Bette Midler said.

Her post was in response to a video of Donald Trump Jr. discussing alleged business in Russia in 2011, years before his father announced his presidential run.

Bette Midler often sends hateful and unhinged political messages on her social media. She recently attacked First Lady Melania Trump, using a revealing photo from her days as a model to label her “FLOTITS.”

Read more


Related Articles

YouTube Says David Duke Is Good But Charlie Brown And Alex Jones Are Bad

YouTube Says David Duke Is Good But Charlie Brown And Alex Jones Are Bad

Hot News
Comments
#MeToo Aftermath: "Consent Videos" New Trend to Thwart Rape Allegations

#MeToo Aftermath: “Consent Videos” New Trend to Thwart Rape Allegations

Hot News
Comments

Citizens Respond To Trump’s Tweet Featuring Obama And Hillary In Jail

Hot News
comments

Leftist: Tolkien Was Racist, Compares Orcs to Migrants

Hot News
comments

Melania Hits Back At Christmas Tree Haters: ‘I Think They Look Fantastic’

Hot News
comments

Comments