Bette Midler Fantasizes About Trump and His Family Hanged ‘Good and High’

Actress and Broadway star Bette Midler fantasized about President Donald Trump and his family being hanged “good and high” in a pro-Robert Mueller social media post Friday.
“Trump Trump Trump Bob Mueller’s marching, Trump Trump Trump And here is why Trump Trump Trump He’s gonna hang you Hang the fam’ly GOOD AND HIGH!” Bette Midler said.
— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) November 30, 2018
Her post was in response to a video of Donald Trump Jr. discussing alleged business in Russia in 2011, years before his father announced his presidential run.
Bette Midler often sends hateful and unhinged political messages on her social media. She recently attacked First Lady Melania Trump, using a revealing photo from her days as a model to label her “FLOTITS.”