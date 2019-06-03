Bette Midler Tweets Fake Trump Quote Bashing Republicans

Bette Midler was a hounded on social media Sunday for tweeting a debunked quote Trump supposedly gave People Magazine in 1998 regarding running for president as a Republican.

“If I were to run, I’d run as a Republican. They’re the dumbest group of voters in the country. They believe anything on Fox News. I could lie and they’d still eat it up. I bet my numbers would be terrific,” read the quote Trump didn’t actually give to People.

He certainly knew his crowd. pic.twitter.com/MHJl12CGsp — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 3, 2019

“He certainly knew his crowd,” Midler, 73, wrote.

