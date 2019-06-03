Bette Midler Tweets Fake Trump Quote Bashing Republicans

Image Credits: Screenshot / Twitter.

Bette Midler was a hounded on social media Sunday for tweeting a debunked quote Trump supposedly gave People Magazine in 1998 regarding running for president as a Republican.

“If I were to run, I’d run as a Republican. They’re the dumbest group of voters in the country. They believe anything on Fox News. I could lie and they’d still eat it up. I bet my numbers would be terrific,” read the quote Trump didn’t actually give to People.

“He certainly knew his crowd,” Midler, 73, wrote.

Read more


Jordan Klepper released a video of himself with Bill and Hillary Clinton in which Hillary reads from the Mueller report. Alex breaks down this far left comedian being used by the globalists to tear the fabric of America.


Related Articles

CNN’s Stelter Allows Daily Beast to Defend Doxxing Of ‘Doctored’ Pelosi Video Creator

CNN’s Stelter Allows Daily Beast to Defend Doxxing Of ‘Doctored’ Pelosi Video Creator

U.S. News
Comments
Reeling From Tariff Threat, Mexico Begins Immigration Talks in Washington

Reeling From Tariff Threat, Mexico Begins Immigration Talks in Washington

U.S. News
Comments

‘She Knocks The Country, She Knocks The President’: Veterans Criticize Ocasio-Cortez Over Community

U.S. News
comments

O’Rourke: Our Immigration System Can Handle More Migrants

U.S. News
comments

Third-Ranking Democrat Says House Will Eventually Impeach Trump

U.S. News
comments

Comments