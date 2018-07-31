"Better Bring Our Own Guns" - Portland Antifa Plotting "Direct Confrontation" At Pro-Trump Rally"

A violent Antifa cell based in Portland, Oregon is planning a “direct confrontation” with participants in a pro-Trump rally next Saturday, according to a call to action on the leftist website “It’s Going Down.“

“Rose City Antifa has continued their great work of doxxing the Portland area Proud Boys involved in this violence, and is also calling for militant antifascist resistance against Patriot Prayer,” reads the posting first reported by Cassandra Fairbanks of the Gateway Pundit.

The Rose City Antifa group notably clashed with members of Patriot Prayer and the pro-Trump “Proud Boys” in early June, which resulted in a viral video of a member of Antifa being knocked out during a melee started by the violent “resistance” group.

A spokesperson for Rose City Antifa told It’s Going Down said that the group plans to “show that the community will not allow violent nationalist opportunists to threaten our city and target our people. We will overwhelm them both by force of numbers and commitment to defending our community. Whatever it takes.”

As Fairbanks notes, the call to action urges members to engage in “direct confrontation” to “eliminate” the conservative groups’ ability to hold rallies.

“Without direct confrontation, PP and other white nationalist groups will feel entitled to threaten people where ever and whenever they like. First they target Anti-Fascists and Anti-ICE activists, then they target Pride, marginalized community spaces, minorities, and migrants. They believe ‘might makes right’ and unless the community steps in to stop them, there is no telling who they will attack next for political gain,” the call to action continues.

“Better bring our own guns too”

Journalist Tim Pool noted a Reddit discussion in the “Anarchism” subreddit in which Antifa members discuss arming themselves ahead of the event.

“Only thing I’m worried about is some nut with a gun and a bunch of bullets,” says one user, to which another replied “Better bring our own guns too just to be safe.”

August 4th in Portland is already sounding like it is going to get really bad. Activists call for bringing guns in preparation for escalation. pic.twitter.com/f0IZO387Bi — Tim Pool (@Timcast) July 28, 2018

During the June “Battle of Portland,” police recovered knives and other weapons, as well as bear mace.

Last April, 21 people were arrested after violence broke out between Trump supporters and members of Antifa in downtown Berkeley – leading to several injuries and the recovery of weapons from Antifa which included knives and spiked poles.

Here are some of the prohibited items that have already removed from the park today. https://t.co/3qx3smYwgk pic.twitter.com/A70VCxFYEu — Berkeley Police (@berkeleypolice) April 15, 2017

Let’s hope we don’t see more of the same this Saturday in Portland – especially gunshot victims.