Betting Site PredictIt: Warren Plummets Behind Hillary in DNC Nomination Odds

Political betting site and electoral barometer PredictIt shows Massachusetts senator and presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren’s odds to win the Democratic nomination plummeting behind those of failed 2016 candidate Hillary Clinton, who has as of yet not even declared her candidacy.

Currently, the top five picks for the Democratic National Committee nomination are former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont senator Bernie Sanders, and Wall Street billionaire Michael Bloomberg, with Clinton and Warren rounding out the list.

All other candidates are trending at one cent or below on their “yes” odds to win the nomination.



Alex Jones breaks down the video of Joe Biden pledging to enlist the help of Beto O’Rourke for gun confiscation in his administration.

Warren has repeatedly struggled to cast herself as electable enough to the be top Democratic female contender, progressive enough to poach Bernie Sanders supporters, or likable enough to rally support from moderates.

The fact that Warren is still placed in a prominent role on the debate stage when she is now polling behind 2016’s failed nominee – who has not officially entered the race and is generally considered to be profoundly unlikable.

Meanwhile, Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has been barred from the debate stage and is rarely mentioned by pundits, despite the fact that early polling showed she had better odds against incumbent Donald Trump in the general election than any other female candidate.

