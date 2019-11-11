Bezos Begged Bloomberg To Run In 2020

After Amazon decided not to open a New York City headquarters in February, CEO Jeff Bezos made a phone call to the city’s former mayor.

Bezos wanted to know if Bloomberg would consider running for president in 2020 – which the New York billionaire said ‘no’ to at the time.

Bloomberg, meanwhile, asked Bezos if he would reconsider putting their HQ2 in New York, to which Bezos similarly said ‘no,’ according to Recode.

As Recode notes, it’s understandable that Bezos would endorse an alternative to Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders – both of whom want to separate him from billions of dollars with their new wealth tax proposals.

Both Democratic Senators have also been vocal critics of Amazon – ranging from knocking the company’s notoriously poor working conditions in its warehouses, to its growing power over various industries. Warren has notably proposed a plan to break up Amazon and other tech giants.

According to the report, some believe a Bloomberg run would actually help Warren’s chances by weakening moderate democrat Joe Biden.